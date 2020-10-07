POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.50. 164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

