Premier Global Infrastructure Trust (LON:PGIT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) were up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). Approximately 12,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

