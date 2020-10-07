Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Up 1.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 57,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

