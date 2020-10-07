Prometeus Price Reaches $2.99 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $911,486.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00028090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

