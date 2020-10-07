ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Shares Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.10. 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

Get ProShares Ultra Basic Materials alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.