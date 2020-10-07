ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Shares Down 8.7%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s share price fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.24. 636,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 593,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.