ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 636,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 593,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

