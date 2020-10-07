Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.58

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.58 and traded as high as $212.80. Provident Financial shares last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 943,909 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.83. The company has a market capitalization of $496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial plc will post 6122.8778902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

