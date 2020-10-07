PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.13 Per Share

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PZC stock opened at GBX 234.15 ($3.06) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons Plc will post 1449.8965501 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 50,000 shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £113,500 ($148,307.85).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

