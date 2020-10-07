Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of QFI traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.43 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,830. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

