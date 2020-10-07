Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 3%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49). Approximately 193,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 128,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

About Ramsdens (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

