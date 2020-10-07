Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $11.15. Rand Capital shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,622 shares of company stock valued at $130,876. 60.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

