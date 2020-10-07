Rapids Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,205.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Rapids has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $729,252.98 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

