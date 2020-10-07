RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.34. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 216,398 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

