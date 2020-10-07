Revain (REV) Market Cap Tops $120.18 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $120.18 million and approximately $436,050.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C-CEX, Kuna, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

