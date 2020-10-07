RockRose Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of RockRose Energy PLC (LON:LBE) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26). 17,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 64,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.73.

RockRose Energy Company Profile (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the oil and gas sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RockRose Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RockRose Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit