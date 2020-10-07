Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 6,744,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

