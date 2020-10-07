Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.70. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

