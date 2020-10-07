RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $587.95

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $587.95 and traded as low as $538.00. RWS shares last traded at $573.00, with a volume of 485,584 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 625.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 588.76.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

