Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.76. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 347,596 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $801.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

