SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.15

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.15 and traded as high as $133.54. SAP shares last traded at $132.76, with a volume of 1,417,115 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.09 ($162.46).

The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

