SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 15,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.