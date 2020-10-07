Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.50

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.50 and traded as high as $106.70. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 741,632 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.64 ($119.58).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.76.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.