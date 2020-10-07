Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.63. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.