Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.63. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.
Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.