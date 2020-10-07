Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,124,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,291,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

