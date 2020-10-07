Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.59

Senior plc (LON:SNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.59 and traded as low as $43.66. Senior shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 1,240,415 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.86 ($1.25).

Get Senior alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.88. The company has a market cap of $186.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior (LON:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 1745.9347863 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Squires bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.