Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 368,063 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

