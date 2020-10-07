Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.
Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
