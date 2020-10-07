Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

