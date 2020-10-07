SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 53,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

SMCAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

