Societe Generale Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) to “Buy”

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SBFFF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

