Societe Generale Upgrades SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) to “Buy”

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SBFFF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
