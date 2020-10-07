Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $8.41. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 16,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

