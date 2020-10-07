Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.13 ($0.20). 170,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 850,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.64.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (5.14) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (3.80) (($0.05)) by GBX (1.34) (($0.02)).

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

