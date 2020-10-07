Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Spark Networks shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 43,357 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

