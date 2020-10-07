SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 33,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

