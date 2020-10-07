Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Trading Up 1.6%

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.86. Approximately 7,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.