Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.77

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.77 and traded as low as $39.80. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 236,965 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$943.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

