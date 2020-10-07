StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.96. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 14,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.