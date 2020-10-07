Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.17

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.17 and traded as high as $54.87. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 316,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

