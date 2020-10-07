Storj Price Hits $0.48 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Storj has a market cap of $94.79 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, Binance and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00257653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01530155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00156343 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,185,267 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bittrex, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, IDAX, Huobi, Poloniex, ABCC, Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

