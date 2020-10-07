Storm (STORM) 1-Day Volume Hits $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Radar Relay and Bittrex. During the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00257035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.01526563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00156031 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Coinnest, WazirX, HitBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

