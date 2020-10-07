Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Strat Aero PLC (LON:AERO)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 835,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,076,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

About Strat Aero (LON:AERO)

Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

