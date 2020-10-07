Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.90. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 86,529 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

