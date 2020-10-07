Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.13. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 132,835 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

