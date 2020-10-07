Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.13. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 132,835 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
