Talanx (FRA:TLX) Trading Up 2.9%

Talanx AG (FRA:TLX)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.68 ($33.74) and last traded at €28.62 ($33.67). Approximately 213,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.82 ($32.73).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.49.

About Talanx (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.