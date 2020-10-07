Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.00

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.00 and traded as high as $86.30. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 1,652,612 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.92. The firm has a market cap of $953.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

