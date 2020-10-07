(TBUFF) (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

(TBUFF) (OTCMKTS:TBUFF)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 50,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

(TBUFF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBUFF)

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for (TBUFF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TBUFF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit