Tellza (TSE:TEL) Stock Price Down 19%

Tellza Inc (TSE:TEL) dropped 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 3,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Tellza (TSE:TEL)

Tellza Inc operates as a communications company worldwide. The company provides voice interconnections; international and domestic voice termination services; and SMS services through interconnections with traditional carriers, mobile network operators, SMS hubs, and SMS aggregators. It is also involved in software development; real time solutions designing and implementation; and big data management activities.

