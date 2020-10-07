Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 1.1%

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74). Approximately 188,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

TEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 million and a PE ratio of -46.90.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

