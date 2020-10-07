Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87. 298,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 144,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2,894.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

