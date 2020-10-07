The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.94. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 66,701 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of The Dixie Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.